The Telecoms.com Podcast: That's a Fact, Jack
7/3/2018
It's just Iain and Scott this week, with Jamie Shanghaied in China at their equivalent of MWC. They start by toasting a Light Reading report from the show in which the Huawei CEO had a pop at a US senator, precipitating a social media war. They then nip over to the smartphone world, where Scott has been mucking about with a few of the latest ones to work out which he should buy next. For a nightcap they conclude with a look at TIM/Telecom Italia, where the CEO has been complaining about his own board.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/thats-a-fact-jack and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
