& cplSiteName &

Sprint Reveals 3 More 5G Cities, Promises 'Cool' 5G Phone & Small Cell

Dan Jones
5/15/2018
50%
50%

AUSTIN, Texas -- On Tuesday Sprint named three new 5G cities. It’s also promising that a cool phone will be available for its planned launch in the first half of 2019 and it’s working on a 5G version of its popular "Magic Box" small cell.

Sprint's chief strategy officer Kevin Crull -- sporting jazzy yellow sneakers -- announced the three new cities at his keynote at the 5G North America conference, here in Texas. They are "the greatest city in the world" New York City (of course!), Sprint's hometown of Kansas City and Phoenix. Crull noted that Phoenix is "great" for signal propagation, because it's in the desert. The Kansas City launch plans had already leaked but the other two are new, this means Sprint plans to have at least nine cities with "ubiquitous" coverage for its 2019 launch on its 2.5GHz spectrum. (See 5G in the USA: A Post-M&A Update.)

All of this is subject to change, however, if or when the planned $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile US Inc. goes ahead in the half of 2019. During his keynote, Crull said that Sprint can build a nationwide 5G mobile network on its own, but needs the "new" T-Mobile to build a "globally leading" 5G network. (See T-Mobile to Buy Sprint for $26.5B to Create US 5G Powerhouse.)

The merger does have some deep technical implications for 5G-network building. On its own, Sprint will need to support 2.5GHz, 1.9GHz and 800MHz for 3G, 4G and 5G. It won't need to layer in support for millimeter wave (28GHz/39GHz) or T-Mobile's 600MHz low-band either.

Sprint isn't saying exactly what speeds it expects from its initial network. Crull did say he speeds of around ten times the 4G average today. Director of corporate communications at Sprint, Adrienne Norton, chipped in to say that average speeds are 25-Mbit/s today. That number is steadily rising though, Crull noted.

This means we could anticipate averages on a range of 250-Mbit/s to 300-Mbit/s from a Sprint-only network. The "newco" is promising averages of around 450-Mbit/s when it starts deploying.

The one of the benefits of 5G -- for the carriers -- is that the new technology might help improve handset refresh rates, Crull told Light Reading.

He laments the way that smartphones today have become somewhat indistinguishable from each other "Phones used to be status symbols," he said. He is promising something different from Sprint with its first 5G phone, but won't say how, yet

Basically, he hopes that the design will get a reaction along the lines of : "Who's that cool dude?" if you walk down the street with it. [Ed note: Nerds!!!]

Crull says that Sprint will also launch a new "Magic Box" small cell for 5G. The Magic Box is used to improve 2.5GHz coverage indoors and doesn't need to ride off a DSL cable, backhauling wirelessly off a 2.5GHz or 1.9GHz signal from a nearby Sprint basestation. (See Sprint's Next Trick? They Call It a 'Magic Box'.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
Eurobites: Western Europe Falls Out of Love With Smartphones
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/10/2018
AT&T CEO Apologizes for Cohen Kerfuffle
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/11/2018
Trump Tweets on ZTE… & Gives the Chinese Vendor a Lifeline!
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 5/13/2018
Microsoft & IBM Partner With Red Hat: Why You Should Care
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 5/11/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now How Do I Order More Treats... Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives