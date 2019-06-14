Sprint Adds Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in a Week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Sprint today announced the June 21 availability for its third 5G device – Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. It will deliver blazing-fast speeds within Sprint's True Mobile 5G network.

Galaxy S10 5G will initially be available to customers in the first four 5G markets that launched in late May – Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City. They will then be available in Sprint's other 5G markets – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. – in the coming weeks.

Preorder begins today at www.sprint.com/GalaxyS105G. Save $250 with preorder, then pay just $40.28 per month with $0 down and Sprint Flex Lease.

Unlimited Premium is the perfect plan for Galaxy S10 5G and other Sprint 5G smartphones. It includes nationwide Unlimited data, talk and text, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi, full HD streaming and 100GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best value for Unlimited, it costs just $80 per month for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.

Sprint is also collaborating with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch to soon deliver an unrivalled 5G game-streaming experience with on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games.

Sprint expects to launch the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S. across all nine market areas. Using a key 5G technology, dual-connectivity (EN-DC), Sprint will deliver LTE and 5G simultaneously to customers' devices, enabling faster download speeds and a more seamless overall experience.

