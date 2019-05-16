& cplSiteName &

Sony Still Makes Smartphones

5/16/2019
SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Xperia 1, Sony’s latest vision for mobile technology, packs a host of highlight features such as the with 21:9 CinemaWide display (6.5”), and the world’s first Eye AF in a smartphone, with a triple lens camera and up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking for precision focus and exposure.

Sony’s Xperia 1 will launch July 12 in the United States at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Focus Camera and other participating retail outlets. Xperia 1 will retail for $949.99.

Xperia 1 delivers cinematic aspect ratio and accurate color reproduction, for a viewing experience that is true to the creators’ intention. The X1 for mobile engine, powered by Sony’s award-winning BRAVIA TV technologies, brings HDR (High Dynamic Range) remastering technologies ensuring everything you watch, including streamed content, can be enjoyed with more contrast, color and clarity.

The sleek display is encased by durable Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on front and back, while IP65/IP68 certified water resistance guards against the elements.

Experience pro-level quality in every photo with an advanced triple lens camera (12MP) for any situation and light conditions: 16mm for wide landscapes, a versatile 26mm lens and a 52mm lens telephoto shooting (35mm equiv.).

The expansive 21:9 display also takes mobile gaming to the next level by offering a deeper unrestricted field-of-view of all your gameplay, while Game Enhancer optimizes the performance and blocks unwanted notifications, as well as enables you to record gameplay and find game tips online.

Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE)

