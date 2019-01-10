& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Apple Warns Things Might Get Boring

Phil Harvey
1/9/2019
The first big telecom story of 2019 was an earnings miss by Apple. But why was this sales warning more significant than just a cyclical, seasonal slowdown? Light Reading's executive editor, Mitch Wagner, joins Phil Harvey to make sense of the Apple madness and to talk about how well the company can adjust to a world that doesn't buy a new iPhone every 12 months.

Also, we run down our roster of office pets and discuss the proper ways to use one of those fancy Apple watches. Hey, Siri, you really don't want to miss this podcast.

Do you have a question or complaint that we should address on a future podcast? Leave it below on the message boards or send us an email.

Required reading:

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

