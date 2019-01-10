Podcast: Apple Warns Things Might Get Boring
The Philter1/9/2019
Phil Harvey, US News Editor
Phil Harvey, US News Editor
The first big telecom story of 2019 was an earnings miss by Apple. But why was this sales warning more significant than just a cyclical, seasonal slowdown? Light Reading's executive editor, Mitch Wagner, joins Phil Harvey to make sense of the Apple madness and to talk about how well the company can adjust to a world that doesn't buy a new iPhone every 12 months.
Also, we run down our roster of office pets and discuss the proper ways to use one of those fancy Apple watches. Hey, Siri, you really don't want to miss this podcast.
Do you have a question or complaint that we should address on a future podcast? Leave it below on the message boards or send us an email.
Required reading:
- Apple Really Is in Trouble This Time
- iPhone Upset Leads to Apple Crumble
- Apple Delivers Post-Holiday Turkey, Lowers Revenue Guidance
- Apple's Walls Come Tumbling Down With Samsung TV Tie-Up
— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading
Comment |
Print |