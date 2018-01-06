Facebook Back in Firing Line

Facebook is in real danger of becoming a social media pariah in the US following revelations by the New York Times that it struck data-sharing agreements with a number of Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd .

The timing of the revelations could not be worse for Facebook , coming so soon after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and at a time when security paranoia in the US regarding Chinese technology is at an all-time high. (See Facebook: The Sick Man of Silicon Valley and Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg.)

That Facebook had similar deals with US companies will not save it from a new wave of scrutiny and suspicion. Its one saving grace, perhaps, is that it didn't have an agreement with ZTE, which is still a toxic brand in the US. (See Trump Says ZTE Can Re-Open... With Conditions.)

However this latest revelation plays out, one good thing to come out of it must surely be greater transparency about how data (anonymized or not) is used and shared under any circumstances, not just by Facebook but by any company. Period.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading