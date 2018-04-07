& cplSiteName &

AT&T to Show Off Standards-Based 5G in Austin

Dan Jones
7/6/2018
50%
50%

AT&T has just been awarded an experimental radio license by the FCC to test standards-based 5G in the convention center in Austin, Texas, from the end of July.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) said in January 2018 that it plans to launch 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) -based mobile 5G in up to 12 markets by the end of the year. The license now indicates that AT&T is ready to start some very public tests for a month on the technology that will become the basis of its next-generation network. (See AT&T Reveals Initial 5G Cities and AT&T Wants a Mobile 5G Test in Burbank.)

AT&T will run three 28GHz fixed base stations in the convention center with connections to six compatible user devices at up to 100 meters. AT&T promises demonstrations of 4K TV, volumetric video and eSports, as well mobile gaming, over the air. [Ed note: eSports involves watching people online playing multi-player computer games. The kids say it's "fetch."]

AT&T notes in its application:

    The industry standards organization, 3rd Generation Partnership Project ("3GPP"), has developed 5G standards that became available in 2018. 5G systems will utilize advanced antenna technologies with beamforming and multiple in multiple out ("MIMO") technology, as well as more efficient coding and modulation schemes. These technologies are expected to result in higher spectral efficiencies, reduce latency to 1-5 milliseconds, and enable gigabyte per-second (Gbps) mobile and fixed broadband services, significantly faster than today’s average 4G speeds using long-term evolution (“LTE) connections.

The operator hasn't specified if it will use the standalone or non-standalone version of the 5G specification yet. We'll update the story when more information is available.

Nonetheless, AT&T is still working to a tight deadline to deliver 5G in 12 US markets. With fewer than five months remaining, it has promised to switch the new service on in selected markets.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Ovum Survey Shocker: OTT Video Calling Is More Popular Than OTT Voice
James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst – Service Provider IT and Automation, Heavy Reading, 7/5/2018
Sprint + T-Mobile = Security Risk?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 7/4/2018
Comcast Service Down – Just Start the Weekend Now
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/29/2018
Verizon's Go90 Shakes Hands With Eternity
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/2/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives