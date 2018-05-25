Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute

Apple has been awarded $539 million in damages from Samsung in a US District Court ruling, the latest development in a long-running smartphone patent dispute between the two major vendors.

The case started way back in 2011, when Samsung Corp. was making the Galaxy S2 and S 4G. It involves five design patents around Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL)'s iPhone.

Apple had been looking for over $1 billion in damages from its biggest smartphone rival. Samsung lawyers got that figure reduced in 2015.

Apple described the verdict as a big win, saying that the case "has always been about more than money," in a statement to The Mercury News.

Samsung has already hinted that the case may not yet be over, saying it is "considering all options."

