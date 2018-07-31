Apple Reports $53.3B 3Q Revenue, Up 17%

Cupertino, California — Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $53.3 billion, an increase of 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.34, up 40 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter's revenue.

"We're thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline."

"Our strong business performance drove revenue growth in each of our geographic segments, net income of $11.5 billion, and operating cash flow of $14.5 billion," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "We returned almost $25 billion to investors through our capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases."

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter:

revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion

other income/(expense) of $300 million

tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2018.

