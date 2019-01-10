Apple Really Is in Trouble This Time

Apple haters love to predict the company's demise. Several times a year for more than a decade, skeptics have declared that Apple has lost its mojo, the company is failing, it has forgotten how to innovate, it's on the way out.
Apple has two problems here: failure to communicate expectations, and failure to innovate.
Failure to communicate On communicating expectations: China's slowdown has been a long time coming, and Apple hasn't been paying attention, notes Bloomberg's Shira Ovide. On Wednesday, Cook blamed Apple's shortfall largely on slowness in China for the second half of the year. US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China in July, after months of threats. These problems were already boiling two months ago when Cook said China business was "very strong."
"Apple failed in the No. 1 mission of being a public company: being honest with investors about its business," Ovide says. "The company simply denied the reality that was staring it in the face, until denial was no longer an option."
Cook should not have been surprised by weak China sales. He should not have allowed investors to be surprised.
This is an area where Cook suffers by comparison to his predecessor, Steve Jobs, who was a genius at communicating with Wall Street -- particularly when he had bad news to deliver, says Apple blogger John Gruber. "Jobs's arrogance got him into trouble at times, but at other times it was his saving grace," says Gruber. Cook's "genuine and inherent humility holds Apple back on days like today. Apple needed less 'I'm sorry, let me explain' and more 'F*** you, this is bull****, let me explain'." (Only Gruber doesn't use asterisks.) Gruber thinks Apple's quarterly problem is a glitch, driven by problems in China that affect everyone. The iPhone itself is strong, says Gruber.
Here, Gruber falls down. iPhone sales have been essentially flat for 18 months, with Apple offsetting the trend with higher average iPhone sales prices, Ovide notes; that strategy wasn't going to last forever. Smartphone sales overall were down for four consecutive quarters in the third quarter of 2018, according to IDC. The smartphone market is a victim of its own success; consumers are happy with the phones they have and are in no hurry to upgrade. The iPhone accounts for 60% of Apple's business; if the smartphone market is in trouble, then so is Apple.
Flat to small up markets aren't dying. They are just mature. Mature markets are stable, which investors in many ways like. You can predict the financials from such a stable market.
Now what that might mean for Apple....
1 - Maybe you slow your roll with new devices, making one every 2 - 3 years instead of 1. Lots of job cuts there.
2 - You redeploy your money savings to do something else. Maybe there is something futuristic out there, but I don't have a good idea on what that might be at the moment.
3 - Maybe figure out a way to get iTunes on (*gasp*) Android?
There are several other changes going on in the consumer device/sw/content world at the moment. I suspect this means we are about to have another tech revolution:
- The console market is in a real funk...I mean really come out with a new console to play old games.
- AAA gaming titles are definitely in a funk. If you think the comm service providers are awful - Check out Bethesda Software and the utter debacle that is Fallout 76.
- The movie market is in a decline and the lone bright spot - The Marvel Cinematic Universe - is coming up on the end of a cycle (hey what happens when Cap, Iron Man, and Thor all go away after the next Avengers movie).
- There are more ripples of anger at Youtube from content makers (see Article 13) and the money replacement (Patreon) giving some content folks a bunch of crap.
So, I think we are in a time of change and uncertainty across much of the consumer tech/content landscape.
Will "Next Big Thing" Save Apple??? Apple has been through cycles like this before and come back stronger than ever, but will this time be different??
Arguably, smartphones are becoming saturated from a penetration perspective, and it's difficult to keep up the replacement cycle with $1,000 phones. This calls into question: What will be the next Big Thing.
Would argue it's not going to be "Smart Watches" !!!
Mature Company
Wall Street already considers Apple a mature company. Apple's TTM P/E is between 12 - 13 (with a Forward P/E of closer to 10 and a PEG < 1). Proctor and Gamble - not exactly a rocket ship - has a P/E of 23 or so. High Growth companies expect to have a P/E of 30 - 40.
What this signals to me is that investors have judged Apple to have reached the peak of this cycle. Companies and Products go through life cycles. Apple has survived a couple of these (remember the state of Apple after Jobs left the first time). Great companies re-invent themselves constantly. It is why so few companies last for 100s of years. I think IBM is a great case study here. They started by making adding machines and other old tech business items. They are clearly imperfect and have had struggles as they change the company. Apple might be in that state that IBM was in the 60s and 70s with mainframe computers. It may never have the chance to dominate a market again, but that does not mean that it is going away anytime soon - they have $25B in cash.