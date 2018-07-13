Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine

Trump's "I told you so!" appears to reference his accusation last Sunday that the EU is an economic "foe." It is not clear, however, from the tweet, what actions the Trump administration might take against the fine.
iainmorris, User Rank: Blogger 7/19/2018 | 12:08:11 PM
Where's a Bezos fine when you need it? Trump would no doubt have been much happier with an Amazon fine. The EU wouldn't have seemed quite as bad then.
Funny that Trump is now describing Google as one of America's "great companies." They might be on the same page on this issue, but you cannot envisage someone like Sergey Brin, an outspoken critic of Trump's immigration policy, ever describing Trump as one of America's great presidents.
