Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine

Dan Jones
7/19/2018
President Trump has attacked the European Union for the $5 billion fine it has slapped on US tech giant Google this week.

Trump took to Twitter (surprise!) to attack the EU and praise Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) on Thursday morning:

The EU accuses Google of using Android -- the mobile operating system in over 80% of the world's smartphones -- to cement the dominance of its Chrome browser, cutting app bundling deals with phone vendors. (See Google Facing 'Multi-Billion Fine' From EU Over Android – Reports and Eurobites: EU Socks Google With $5B Monster-Fine for Android Control-Freakery.)

Trump's "I told you so!" appears to reference his accusation last Sunday that the EU is an economic "foe." It is not clear, however, from the tweet, what actions the Trump administration might take against the fine.

Google has already said it will appeal the fine.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

macemoneta
macemoneta,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
7/19/2018 | 1:17:43 PM
Re: Where's a Bezos fine when you need it?
According to the DOJ, Trump's tweets are official statements of the president:

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/14/doj-donald-trump-tweets-are-official-statements-of/
iainmorris
iainmorris,
 User Rank: Blogger
7/19/2018 | 12:18:36 PM
Re: Where's a Bezos fine when you need it?
No, it's just a platform for his obnoxious, contradictory statements.
DanJones
DanJones,
 User Rank: Blogger
7/19/2018 | 12:13:28 PM
Re: Where's a Bezos fine when you need it?
Well Twitter isn't policy, or an executive order, so we'll see if this actually amounts to anything.
iainmorris
iainmorris,
 User Rank: Blogger
7/19/2018 | 12:08:11 PM
Where's a Bezos fine when you need it?
Trump would no doubt have been much happier with an Amazon fine. The EU wouldn't have seemed quite as bad then.

Funny that Trump is now describing Google as one of America's "great companies." They might be on the same page on this issue, but you cannot envisage someone like Sergey Brin, an outspoken critic of Trump's immigration policy, ever describing Trump as one of America's great presidents.
