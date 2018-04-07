Google Facing 'Multi-Billion Fine' From EU Over Android - Reports

The European Union's anti-trust watchdog could slap Google with a multi-billion fine for abusing its dominance of the Android mobile operating system, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reports that Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) may be forced not to cut app bundling deals with smartphone vendors that use Android. Offering search tools like Google Chrome on Android smartphones allows Google to collect -- and monetize -- data on mobile users through ads.

Google licenses the open source operating system for free, but reportedly if vendors want certain related apps they have to take the whole suite.

IDC says that Android represents around 85% of the overall smartphone market. This is largely because the Android smartphone market is much more segmented on price and devices than its major rival, the Apple iPhone, which typically updates the iOS line once a year with a couple of new models.

The Post says the EU decision is expected to come down before the end of July.

The EU has previously tried to slap Google with a $2.7 billion fine over its search engine dominance, which Google appealed in September 2017.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading