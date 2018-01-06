& cplSiteName &

Congress Examines Google OS Deal With Huawei

Dan Jones
6/7/2018
50%
50%

Congress is now reportedly looking into Google's partnership with Chinese cellphone maker Huawei on its Android smartphone operating system.

The Wall Street Journal cites unnamed sources saying that several members of Congress want to look into Google (Nasdaq: GOOG)'s relationship with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd , and possibly request that the search giant answer questions before Congress.

This news come just days after it was revealed that another Silicon Valley giant, Facebook , admitted that it had data-sharing agreements with Huawei, among many other vendors. Facebook has now said it will shut down the deal by the end of this week. (See Facebook Back in Firing Line.)

It's not immediately apparent if this latest push from Congress relates to Google sharing data with Huawei. The review reportedly relates to a January contract between Huawei and Google -- and many other smartphone vendors -- updating its open source Android mobile OS to use Rich Communication System (RCS) messaging updates for video and picture messaging. (See Will Messaging Market Leave Telecom Behind?)

Google, of course, has had a wider relationship with Huawei. The Chinese vendor introduced its first Android-based smartphone in 2009, and is now the third-largest smartphone vendor in the world. Huawei, meanwhile produced the Google-branded Nexus smartphone for the search giant in 2015. (See Google Gives Huawei a US Device Boost .)

Parts of the US government have tried to blackball Huawei -- and ZTE -- after a 2012 report described tham as a potential security threat. In January 2018, Texas Congressman Mike Conaway proposed new legislation that would prohibit US authorities from buying any product or service from the Chinese companies. Meanwhile, multiple moves have been made to stop Huawei and ZTE device sales in the US. (See Huawei, ZTE Face US Federal Ban, US vs Huawei/ZTE: The Verdict and Pentagon Blocks Huawei & ZTE Phone Sales on Military Bases.)

There seems to be a disconnect going on, however, between the branches of the US government, with regard to Chinese companies. Congress has maintained its hardline approach with the recent seven-year component sales ban on ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) on May 9, which forced the company to close down. This Thursday, the Trump administration has said that ZTE can re-open if it pays a $1 billion fine, and takes on a US-appointed compliance team. (See Trump Says ZTE Can Re-Open... With Conditions and ZTE Fined Another $1B in Rescue Deal With US.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
jordanpaul
50%
50%
jordanpaul,
 User Rank: Light Beer
6/7/2018 | 1:08:49 PM
os
Huwai is one of the leading brands which makes mobile phones but the phone comes in the name honor and it comes with the Android operating system and if you get any error in the device then you can contact  Apple iPad Support
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
Top 11 Business Features in Apple iOS 12
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/6/2018
Facebook Back in Firing Line
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/6/2018
GitHub: Microsoft's $7.5B Cloud Super-Weapon
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives