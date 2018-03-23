Best Buy to Drop Huawei in Another Blow to US Ambitions – Report

Best Buy, Huawei's biggest retail outlet in the US, is reportedly planning to stop selling phones and other devices from the Chinese vendor in the US.

The move is another blow to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd , which is the third-largest smartphone vendor in the world, in its bid to grow market share in the US. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have already dropped plans to offer Huawei phones, after pressure from the US government. (See Will China React to Latest US Huawei, ZTE Slapdown?)

Reuters cites a source saying that the retailer will drop Huawei devices within a few weeks.

Huawei is now being shut out of US government phone contracts, as well as the network equipment restrictions that have been in place since 2012. The CIA and FBI have both raised security concerns about the use of Huawei smartphones. (See Huawei, ZTE Face US Federal Ban.)

This comes as US President Donald Trump slapped China on Thursday with planned tariffs on $60 billion worth of annual imports. Which industries this will affect exactly is not yet known yet. The administration is planning to release the complete list of products targeted within a fortnight.

It is likely, however, that the consumer electronics sector will be a target. Whether this will also affect US companies like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), which makes all of its iPhones in China, remains to be seen. (See Trade Warmonger Trump May Slap Tariffs on Chinese Tech – Reuters and Trump Says Foxconn Will Make iPhones in US.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading