& cplSiteName &

CWA: The FCC's Merger Approval Will Cost US Jobs

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/5/2019

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally approved the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, following a 3-2 vote.

The following is a statement from Debbie Goldman, Research and Telecommunications Policy Director for the Communications Workers of America (CWA), in reaction:

"The FCC’s review process governing the T-Mobile/Sprint transaction has been fundamentally flawed, lacking in transparency and failing to adhere to existing FCC rules and precedent.

"CWA’s primary objections to this merger remain focused on its substantial public interest harm to competition, leading to higher prices and the loss of as many as 30,000 jobs.

"Although the FCC Order acknowledges the merger will likely lead to store closures and job loss, the FCC fails to protect workers with employment-related conditions. And though the FCC concedes that the merger would likely lead to price increases, it places blind faith in the companies’ unsubstantiated pledges and commitments which are filled with loopholes. The divestiture deal with DISH fails to resolve the anticompetitive harms, as it simply creates DISH as T-Mobile’s largest customer, not a true competitor in the marketplace.

"For these reasons and more, the pending state attorneys general lawsuit seeking to block the proposed merger is in a strong position to protect consumers and workers from this anti-competitive transaction."

CWA

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows