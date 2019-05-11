CWA: The FCC's Merger Approval Will Cost US Jobs

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally approved the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, following a 3-2 vote.

The following is a statement from Debbie Goldman, Research and Telecommunications Policy Director for the Communications Workers of America (CWA), in reaction:

"The FCC’s review process governing the T-Mobile/Sprint transaction has been fundamentally flawed, lacking in transparency and failing to adhere to existing FCC rules and precedent.

"CWA’s primary objections to this merger remain focused on its substantial public interest harm to competition, leading to higher prices and the loss of as many as 30,000 jobs.

"Although the FCC Order acknowledges the merger will likely lead to store closures and job loss, the FCC fails to protect workers with employment-related conditions. And though the FCC concedes that the merger would likely lead to price increases, it places blind faith in the companies’ unsubstantiated pledges and commitments which are filled with loopholes. The divestiture deal with DISH fails to resolve the anticompetitive harms, as it simply creates DISH as T-Mobile’s largest customer, not a true competitor in the marketplace.

"For these reasons and more, the pending state attorneys general lawsuit seeking to block the proposed merger is in a strong position to protect consumers and workers from this anti-competitive transaction."

CWA