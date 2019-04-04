& cplSiteName &

CommScope Wraps $7.4B Deal for Arris

Jeff Baumgartner
4/4/2019
50%
50%

Consolidating two major players in the wireline and wireless tech sectors, CommScope has closed its $7.4 billion acquisition of Arris.

The strategic part of the deal, announced just five months ago, has largely focused on how the combined company will be positioned for the coming 5G transition and wired/wireless network convergence.

Both companies have talked up the complementary aspects of CommScope's expertise with licensed spectrum alongside Arris's focus on unlicensed spectrum that in large part came way of its 2017 acquisition of Ruckus Wireless. Both CommScope and Arris have been working on products that support the emerging, shared 3.5GHz CBRS band. Of note, cable operators are looking at CBRS for future private LTE networks and as a way to offload traffic that can help them reduce MVNO-related costs.

In Arris, the deal also gives CommScope a top supplier to the cable industry, both on the network side and in the home. Though CommScope has been complimentary about Arris's broadband consumer premises equipment business, rumors are rampant that it will attempt to sell Arris's struggling video set-top box business.

CommScope and Arris have also claimed that the deal will produce more than $150 million in annual run-rate cost synergies in year three of the merger. CommScope hasn't announced how headcount will factor into hitting that number.

The combined company has about 30,000 employees, 15,000 patents and some $800 million in combined, average annualized R&D spending.

They also expect a 30%-plus boost in adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close. Some analysts believe that estimate is conservative, and think the number will hit at least 40%.

Among other deal-related moves, Arris CEO Bruce McClelland is now COO of CommScope, while Eddie Edwards will continue to head up CommScope as president and CEO. The Carlyle Group has taken a $1 billion minority stake in CommScope, and two of its execs -- Daniel Akerson and Campbell Dyer -- have been appointed to the CommScope board.

McClelland highlighted the network convergence aspects of the deal in this video interview posted to the CommScope site.

"The last connection to the consumer now is almost always wireless," he said. "So, the quality of that wireless connection, whether it's in the home or as we're out and about every day, has become crucial. And second, behind every great wireless network is a great wired network."

Edwards said integration will be a key focus over the coming year. "The first 12 months are critical in any integration. We need to make sure that we have minimal disruption to our customers," he said.

Connected to the close, trading in Arris shares was suspended. CommScope shares were up 82 cents (3.44%) to $24.69 each in Thursday morning trading.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics