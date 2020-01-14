& cplSiteName &

CommScope Touts CBRS Certification From WInnForum

Light Reading
1/9/2020

WASHINGTON -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today CommScope as an approved Citizen's Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Root of Trust Certificate Authority (CA). A supporting Request for Proposals seeking candidates was distributed in May 2017 and multiple organizations applied. Other approved CAs include DigiCert, Insta and Kyrio.

"As interest in CBRS continues to grow, network operators and other organizations are increasingly looking for partners with the expertise, services, and solutions they need to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy secure CBRS networks," said Ben Cardwell, senior vice president and segment leader, Venue and Campus Networks, at CommScope. "CommScope's approval as one of only four CBRS Root CAs further strengthens our position as a one-stop shop for organizations seeking a trusted partner for their CBRS network deployments."

As a WInnForum approved Root of Trust Operator, CommScope can now provide RSA-based and elliptic curve-based CA and device certificates anchored by a CBRS Root CA through its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Center. CommScope's PKI Center has generated over five billion keys for various security ecosystems and successfully completed annual Certificate Authority WebTrust compliance audits, including compliance with the WInnForum CBRS standards and commercial separation of internal and external customer device businesses.

