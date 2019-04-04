CommScope Completes Arris Acquisition

HICKORY, N.C. -- CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has completed its acquisition of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS), a global leader in entertainment and communications solutions.

Combined with ARRIS, CommScope is expected to drive profitable growth in new markets and shape the future of wired and wireless communications. With the completion of this transaction, CommScope will be better positioned to benefit from long-term industry growth trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility everywhere, 5G, Internet of Things and rapidly changing network and technology architectures.

The acquisition brings together two companies—established and respected leaders in their respective markets—with a unique set of complementary assets and capabilities that are expected to enable end-to-end communications infrastructure and connectivity solutions, something that neither company could achieve on its own. The combination of the companies, which includes Ruckus Networks, is expected to create new opportunities across multiple markets, while increasing the companies’ relevance and importance with existing networking customers.

In addition to creating long-term growth opportunities, the acquisition also is structured to deliver near-term financial benefits to CommScope, including an expected 30-plus percent accretion to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close and annual cost synergies of at least $150 million within three years. Pro forma 2018 revenues of the combined company were approximately $11.3 billion.

CommScope also is expected to generate nearly $1 billion of cash flow from operations in the first complete year post-close, and expects to use the free cash flow to aggressively pay down debt. Through the completion of the transaction, CommScope has expanded its product offerings and R&D capabilities, with the combined company having approximately 15,000 patents and patent applications globally and approximately $800 million in average annualized R&D spending.

As previously announced, The Carlyle Group, a global alternative asset manager, has reestablished an ownership position in CommScope through a $1 billion minority equity investment as part of CommScope’s financing of the transaction. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Daniel F. Akerson and Campbell R. Dyer, representatives of The Carlyle Group, have been appointed to the CommScope board of directors, effective immediately.

