CommScope Buys Fractus to Add Antenna Tech, End Patent Lawsuit

10/11/2019

HICKORY, N.C. -- CommScope, a global leader in wireless and wired technologies, has agreed to a technology transfer agreement as a result of a settlement with Fractus S.A., a Spanish company that developed key antenna technology for use in wireless base station antennas.

Fractus S.A., a leading developer of antenna technology, licenses its antenna and base station patents to some of the largest handset and base station antenna manufacturers in the world. The settlement includes a technology transfer of Fractus's entire worldwide portfolio of base station antenna patents to CommScope, adding to an already impressive 15,000 patents worldwide, including more than 700 related to base station antenna technology. As a result of the technology transfer to CommScope, the pending dispute between the parties has been dismissed (Fractus S.A. v. CommScope Technologies, LLC et al., Civil Action No. 2:19-CV-255).

"We are excited about this agreement and believe that CommScope is a perfect partner to deploy our patented technology into its worldwide deployment of base station antennas," said Ruben Bonet, president of Fractus.

CommScope's extensive line of base station antenna systems help operators increase capacity, deploy with speed and efficiency and prepare for future networks such as 5G.

CommScope
Fractus

