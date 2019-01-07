& cplSiteName &

Casa Systems Completes NetComm Acquisition

7/1/2019
ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, has completed its previously announced acquisition of NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) (NetComm). With NetComm’s global leadership in fixed wireless access and fiber-to-the-distribution point technologies and Casa’s advanced core, access, and network edge solutions, Casa Systems will be able to offer full end-to-end solutions for all categories of broadband technologies. Casa Systems’ solutions portfolio now includes mobile, wireless broadband, fixed wireless broadband, cable, fiber-to-the-home, and fiber-to-the-distribution-point, opening up new opportunities for growth.

With its newly combined portfolio, Casa is uniquely positioned to meet the network infrastructure and access device needs of its customers enabling:

  • Ultra-broadband connectivity in any configuration for any access technology, to meet the evergrowing demand for bandwidth

  • Truly virtualized communications infrastructure and technology architectures for wireless, cable and fixed telco networks • Cutting-edge network capabilities, such as “network slicing,” that create new service and revenue opportunities for our customers

  • Service agility, manageability, and easily deployable network capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for bandwidth and 5G services

  • Best-of-breed performance and operational simplicity for our customers In addition to creating long-term growth opportunities, Casa Systems expects to realize both cost and revenue synergies from this transaction. Casa Systems reaffirms its expectation of achieving an annual cost savings run-rate of USD $7-8 million, which on a non-GAAP diluted net income per share basis is expected to yield between $0.02 – $0.03 in 2019 and $0.07 – $0.08 in 2020.

    Updated pro forma guidance for the NetComm acquisition will be provided on the Casa Systems second quarter earnings call.

    Casa Systems

