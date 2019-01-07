Casa Systems Completes NetComm Acquisition

ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, has completed its previously announced acquisition of NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) (NetComm). With NetComm’s global leadership in fixed wireless access and fiber-to-the-distribution point technologies and Casa’s advanced core, access, and network edge solutions, Casa Systems will be able to offer full end-to-end solutions for all categories of broadband technologies. Casa Systems’ solutions portfolio now includes mobile, wireless broadband, fixed wireless broadband, cable, fiber-to-the-home, and fiber-to-the-distribution-point, opening up new opportunities for growth.

With its newly combined portfolio, Casa is uniquely positioned to meet the network infrastructure and access device needs of its customers enabling:

Ultra-broadband connectivity in any configuration for any access technology, to meet the evergrowing demand for bandwidth

Truly virtualized communications infrastructure and technology architectures for wireless, cable and fixed telco networks • Cutting-edge network capabilities, such as “network slicing,” that create new service and revenue opportunities for our customers

Service agility, manageability, and easily deployable network capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for bandwidth and 5G services