WOW Connects With Eero on Whole-Home WiFi

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the availability of its new WOW! Whole-Home WiFi solution in Columbus. Whole-Home WiFi is WOW!'s new mesh network solution that provides WOW! customers a custom, scalable network to stream, work and browse from every corner of their home. WOW! is rolling out the solution first to Columbus, Ohio and Pinellas, Florida before expanding across the rest of the WOW! footprint later this summer.

WOW!'s Whole-Home WiFi solution, which uses the eero home WiFi system, ensures fast, secure, and reliable service across the entire home. Instead of using a single router, Whole-Home WiFi is customized to every home using multiple eero access points, learning your space, devices and network usage to deliver fast Internet anywhere you need. In addition, WOW!'s new mesh network solution provides increased security over traditional routers.

"WOW! Whole-Home WiFi means no more slow zones, no more dead zones. Starting today, there are only WOW! zones, meaning hassle-free downloading, streaming and gaming in every corner of the home or backyard, " said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "So, whether you're uploading upstairs, livestreaming from the living room or browsing from the office, Columbus customers can now experience our fastest, most reliable and most secure WiFi for all their devices at the same time, no matter where they are."

WideOpenWest Holdings LLC (WOW)

Eero