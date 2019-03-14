With Passpoint & WiFi 6, Boingo Shows That WiFi's 'Got Game'

Yes 5G is everywhere and everything, and it's all anyone can talk about. But the message from network construction company and WiFi service provider Boingo is: Don't ignore WiFi. As highlighted by Boingo's Derek Peterson at the Mobile World Congress trade show, Passpoint technology was offloading plenty of cellular traffic to WiFi at the event. Moreover, Boingo is already showing off WiFi 6 speeds at one of its US airports. WiFi, apparently, still got game.