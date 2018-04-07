& cplSiteName &

TUV Rheinland Labs Tapped to Test Against New 'Easy Connect' WiFi Standard

7/10/2018
LITTLETON, Mass. -- TUV Rheinland of North America, a global testing and certification leader, today announced that it is one of the first labs in the US to offer Wi-Fi certification for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Easy Connect, based on the Device Provisioning Protocol (DPP), and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3. With the addition of these standards, the company provides a one-stop-shop for virtually all major Wi-Fi test protocols, offering verification of its customers’ products’ interoperability and performance in a globally connected world.

According to a recent report from Boston Consulting Group, the global IoT market will grow from $157B in 2016 to $457B by 2020, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.5 percent. For US manufacturers seeking to compete in today’s growing global IoT market, a complete Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ program is necessary to instill consumer confidence. As an internationally-recognized seal of approval, Wi-Fi certification assures tested and proven interoperability among Wi-Fi devices. Having a single partner accredited for all Wi-Fi testing ensures a consistent and comprehensive approach to certification as well as continuous compliance.

“Due to the growing global adoption of IoT and wireless devices, it’s paramount for manufacturers to keep interoperability at a forefront to ensure reliable performance,” said Sarbjit Shelopal, Global Director of Wireless and IoT Testing. “With this accreditation in the US, we are one of the first test labs in the US that can offer comprehensive Wi-Fi testing and certification, enabling our customers to rely on a single partner to meet all of their certification needs, saving them time and money, and helping them to get to market faster.”

The Wi-Fi Alliance is recognized worldwide and its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. TUV Rheinland is a long-standing member of the Wi-Fi Alliance globally, with certification labs in the US, Japan, and South Korea.

