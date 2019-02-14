TalkTalk, Plume Connect on Home WiFi Bundle

LONDON, UK -- Plume, the Silicon Valley based creator of self-optimising Adaptive WiFi, announced its availability in the UK through an invitation-only offering with TalkTalk, the UK’s leading value for money telecoms provider. Plume’s comprehensive membership and service bundle makes home Wi-Fi faster, safer and more reliable. The Plume membership offered specifically for TalkTalk customers includes Adaptive WiFi, HomePass guest access, parental controls, and the highly-rated Plume app for just £9 per month. This monthly fee includes a two-SuperPod starter pack. Additional SuperPods are £69 each for expansion of the home Wi-Fi coverage area. For more information, visittalktalk.co.uk/plume.

Plume works seamlessly with existing TalkTalk broadband services to add a layer of connectivity and personalisation to the home. Its security features further enhance TalkTalk’s existing range of internet security and filtering products. Plume’s self-optimising network can be set up in minutes via the Plume mobile app, and includes high-performance SuperPods—beautiful, tri-band Wi-Fi devices that plug directly into the wall.

Plume enhances TalkTalk’s existing products by constantly analysing and adapting to each member’s unique environment, which enhances Wi-Fi signal and streaming capabilities. Adaptive WiFi fills every inch of the home with a strong, reliable signal, ensuring a consistent experience across every device.

Plume Design Inc.

TalkTalk