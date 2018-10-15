Ruckus Rolls Financing Options for WiFi Tech

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced the Ruckus Financial Services program. This program is designed to help customers future-proof their Wi-Fi connectivity solutions by enabling investments in the latest networking technology through multiple financing options including leasing, zero percent interest, and subscriptions. The new services allow Ruckus to provide the technology solutions and total cost of ownership benefits that align with their customers' and partners' top financial metrics and business priorities.

Customers and partners seek ways to ease their upfront capital expenditure (CAPEX) yet remain competitive through new technology investments while increasing their bottom line. Ruckus created its Financial Services program to address this need by helping customers and partners acquire the latest networking hardware, software and professional services with minimal upfront capital investment. After testing the program earlier this year, it is now available worldwide.

Ruckus Financial Services recipients can receive a 100 percent turnkey finance solution for all hard and soft costs, not just hardware components. This gives customers and partners the ability to keep existing bank funding lines intact, diversify their funding base and free up working capital for core business goals. For Ruckus partners, these expanded offerings also mean faster payment and more sales possibilities for their customer channels.

