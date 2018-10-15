& cplSiteName &

Ruckus Rolls Financing Options for WiFi Tech

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/15/2018
50%
50%

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced the Ruckus Financial Services program. This program is designed to help customers future-proof their Wi-Fi connectivity solutions by enabling investments in the latest networking technology through multiple financing options including leasing, zero percent interest, and subscriptions. The new services allow Ruckus to provide the technology solutions and total cost of ownership benefits that align with their customers' and partners' top financial metrics and business priorities.

Customers and partners seek ways to ease their upfront capital expenditure (CAPEX) yet remain competitive through new technology investments while increasing their bottom line. Ruckus created its Financial Services program to address this need by helping customers and partners acquire the latest networking hardware, software and professional services with minimal upfront capital investment. After testing the program earlier this year, it is now available worldwide.

Ruckus Financial Services recipients can receive a 100 percent turnkey finance solution for all hard and soft costs, not just hardware components. This gives customers and partners the ability to keep existing bank funding lines intact, diversify their funding base and free up working capital for core business goals. For Ruckus partners, these expanded offerings also mean faster payment and more sales possibilities for their customer channels.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
Dealer Agent Cloud – Empower Your Dealer & Agent to Excel
By Natalie Dorothy Scopelitis, Director of Digital Transformation, Huawei Software
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics