Norwegian Service Provider Deploys AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi
1/15/2019
In this video, Frode Elverum, Head of Broadband at Get, a leading broadband provider in Norway, talks about using AirTies to supply its new, premium in-home Wi-Fi service, called WIFIX. Get is using AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi powered Mesh Extenders and AirTies' Remote Manager, a cloud-based optimization suite that provides real-time visibility and historical performance analysis to manage the consumer Wi-Fi experience. Additional information is available at www.AirTies.com.
