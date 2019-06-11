How Integrated Approach to 5G & WiFi Creates Value for Network Service Providers & Subscribers

While 5G was the undisputed queen of the scene at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it's important not to get lost in the headlines and miss the critical role that in-home wireless networks will play in meeting consumers' expectations globally. There is a lot of action and interest around the business and opportunities that are swirling around next-generation WiFi technology and that is why the team at Technicolor focused on highlighting the need for network service providers to carefully evaluate the advantages and limitations of both technologies and investigate what benefits could be gained by intelligently integrating both.