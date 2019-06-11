|
How Integrated Approach to 5G & WiFi Creates Value for Network Service Providers & Subscribers
6/11/2019
While 5G was the undisputed queen of the scene at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it's important not to get lost in the headlines and miss the critical role that in-home wireless networks will play in meeting consumers' expectations globally. There is a lot of action and interest around the business and opportunities that are swirling around next-generation WiFi technology and that is why the team at Technicolor focused on highlighting the need for network service providers to carefully evaluate the advantages and limitations of both technologies and investigate what benefits could be gained by intelligently integrating both.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
Upcoming Webinars
June 13, 2019
Delivering 5G With High-Bandwidth Photonics
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
June 20, 2019
Mobile Operators are the Key to Making Edge Real
June 26, 2019
How Cable Can Profit From the New Video Streaming Wars
June 27, 2019
Playing Smart in the Smart Home Market
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
August 15, 2019
Deploying Next Generation Passive Optical Networks
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei SingleFAN Pro Full-Fiber Access Network Reshapes Premium UHD & Cloud VR Service Experience
By Cao Changyang, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Do Mobile Network Operators Really Need a 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture?
By Affirmed Networks
SlideshowsScenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics