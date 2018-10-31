Edgewater Wireless Joins Group Focused on Next-Gen Hotspots

LONDON -- Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), making WiFi better with its next-generation WiFi3™ – multi-channel WiFi chipsets and access point solutions for high-density wireless networks – is part of a Wireless Broadband Alliance (“WBA”) working group that demonstrated Next-Generation Hotspot (“NGH”) provisioning at WBA’s annual Wireless Global Conference yesterday. Other members of the working group include Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Nokia (HEL: NOKIA), Global Reach and BSG Wireless.

During the demonstration, Edgewater’s aera™ WiFi access point, powered by WiFi3™, was configured to perform a secure authentication process designed and developed by the members of the working group.

This authentication process is designed to allow for secure handoffs from mobile networks to WiFi networks without user intervention. During the demonstration, the aeraTM access point took an authentication request from the WiFi client, contacted a server configured by Nokia, and passed back a secure authentication package that initiated a dynamic handover to a secure network - all without the phone user’s involvement. This is a significant milestone for seamless and secure wireless communication.

