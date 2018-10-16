Comcast Scares Up Promo to Highlight Whole-Home WiFi

& cplSiteName &

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. & SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Comcast today announced that in the lead up to Halloween, it has installed a one-of-a-kind mesh WiFi network in America’s largest purportedly haunted house, eliminating a record number of ‘dead zones’ and setting the stage for a live event, streamed exclusively on Twitter.

On Tuesday, October 16, the Xfinity brand will launch Project Dead Zone at The Winchester Mystery House, a 24,000-square-foot, maze-like mansion with 160 rooms, 2,000 doors and 10,000 windows that is renowned for its odd architectural design and history of paranormal activity. A team of ‘investigators’ will attempt to navigate through doors and passageways in real time with help from the live Twitter audience, who will stay connected with the team thanks to the home’s new, mesh WiFi system that includes Xfinity Gigabit Internet service and as many as six xFi Advanced Gateways and 36 xFi Pods.

The interactive campaign highlights home connectivity and will allow the Twitter audience to participate in the real time experience as it unfolds.

Earlier this year, Comcast launched xFi Pods, giving Xfinity Internet customers an innovative, new option for their whole-home WiFi needs. The small, easy to install adaptive pods plug into any electrical outlet, pair with xFi Wireless Gateways and are the latest component of the Xfinity xFi platform, which gives customers a simple, digital dashboard to set up and manage their home WIFI networks.

To take part in Project Dead Zone, visit the @XFINITY Twitter page at 10PM EST | 7PM PST on Tuesday, October 16.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

