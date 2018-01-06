Charter's Mobile Service Details Leak

Charter is reportedly gearing up to push out its mobile service, following in the footsteps of rival Comcast with its own Xfinity Mobile service.

Charter Communications Inc. 's Spectrum Mobile will offer WiFi over a customer's home hotspot, or switch to Verizon Wireless 's 4G network outside of their domocile. This is similar to the existing Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) service works. (See Comcast Rings In Xfinity Mobile Nationwide.)

BGR reports that Charter expects to launch the service at the end of June. Unlimited data usage would be priced at $45 a month, or the company will offer a pay-per-gigabit option at $12 a gigabit.

This would put Charter's unlimited data pricing under other unlimited offerings from mobile service providers.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading