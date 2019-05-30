AirTies Touts WiFi Win in Croatia

ISTANBUL & CROATIA -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, today announced it is providing its cloud-based management tool, AirTies Remote Manager, and Mesh extenders to a leading operator within the Deutsche Telekom Group, Iskon. Together, these solutions provide improved Wi-Fi performance, visibility and customer support for their customers in Croatia.

After deploying AirTies Mesh extenders to upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, Iskon has adopted AirTies Remote Manager, a cloud-based Wi-Fi management tool that gives them real-time visibility into their subscribers’ Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting with proactive alarms and insights into data consumption patterns and connected devices.

AirTies’ Smart Wi-Fi software powers the compact AirTies Mesh extenders that are available to subscribers throughout Croatia. AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software intelligently directs consumers’ devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions. AirTies’ Managed Wi-Fi maximizes responsiveness and performance by leveraging both cloud-based analytics and the embedded intelligence in the extenders.

