AirTies Debuts WiFi 6 Portfolio for Service Providers
Light Reading
ISTANBUL -- In advance of Broadband World Forum, AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, unveiled its portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) devices powered by AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software. The company also disclosed that it has signed deals with multiple Tier 1 service providers expected to bring them to market in the coming months.
Specifically, AirTies introduced a new, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Extender, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Extender, and a Wi-Fi 6 router. In addition to increased speed and capacity, Wi-Fi 6 products are designed to support the growing density of connected devices within the home, delivering lower latency, enhanced battery life to IOT devices and reduced interference from neighbouring Wi-Fi networks. With AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software and AirTies Cloud, service providers can ensure they get the best out of the Wi-Fi 6 technology, proactively managing both Wi-Fi 6 and older, legacy devices in their customers' homes to guarantee the best possible performance.
Smart Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio
AirTies' Wi-Fi 6 products have a new, particularly compact industrial design, and a side ventilation system, with a pedestal design and optional wall mount. The products are all powered by AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software, which intelligently directs consumers' devices to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time home network conditions to improve performance. The portfolio includes: