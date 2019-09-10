AirTies Debuts WiFi 6 Portfolio for Service Providers

ISTANBUL -- In advance of Broadband World Forum, AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, unveiled its portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) devices powered by AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software. The company also disclosed that it has signed deals with multiple Tier 1 service providers expected to bring them to market in the coming months.

Specifically, AirTies introduced a new, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Extender, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Extender, and a Wi-Fi 6 router. In addition to increased speed and capacity, Wi-Fi 6 products are designed to support the growing density of connected devices within the home, delivering lower latency, enhanced battery life to IOT devices and reduced interference from neighbouring Wi-Fi networks. With AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software and AirTies Cloud, service providers can ensure they get the best out of the Wi-Fi 6 technology, proactively managing both Wi-Fi 6 and older, legacy devices in their customers' homes to guarantee the best possible performance.

Smart Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio

AirTies' Wi-Fi 6 products have a new, particularly compact industrial design, and a side ventilation system, with a pedestal design and optional wall mount. The products are all powered by AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software, which intelligently directs consumers' devices to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time home network conditions to improve performance. The portfolio includes:

Air4960 Wi-Fi 6 Extender: This new dual-band extender incorporates a Broadcom CPU (BCM6752 chipset) with integrated 2.4 GHz 2x2 Wi-Fi 6, and 5 GHz 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 (BCM43684 chipset), delivering high performance with 160 MHz channel support.

Air4960R Wi-Fi Router: This versatile Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router is designed to support operators that plan to retain their existing cable modems or fiber terminations within the home. Instead of having three separate devices (a modem, router, and Mesh Extender), the Air 4960R enables operators to have two devices, by integrating the router software into the Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extender. Hardware specs are identical to the Air 4960.