AirTies Closes Deal for Techicolor's Home WiFi Software Biz

4/4/2019
ISTANBUL, TURKEY -– AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, today announced that it completed its acquisition of Technicolor’s (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) Wi-Fi Management software business, a.k.a. Wireless Doctor. AirTies and Technicolor also entered into an agreement to partner through technology integrations and sales channels to offer Smart Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally.

In addition, Bart Vercammen, who previously served as CTO for the CPE Business Unit of Technicolor and led their Wireless Doctor team, has joined as Executive Vice President and General Manager of AirTies’ software product line. He will report directly to Philippe Alcaras.

As part of the acquisition, AirTies received the Wireless Doctor software portfolio, related intellectual property, approximately thirty (30) employees from Technicolor, and gained access to key relationships with existing Wireless Doctor customers and partners. Wireless Doctor will be used to complement and progressively integrate features with AirTies’ Remote Manager, a cloud-based Wi-Fi network management tool that gives broadband service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers’ Wi-Fi usage, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting with proactive alarms and insights into data consumption patterns and client devices.

AirTies

