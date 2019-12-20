Brookfield Snaps Up UK Towers Firm

Brookfield Infrastructure has acquired a 93% stake in independent UK towers and in-building networks operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) from 3i Infrastructure for £387 million (US$504 million).

WIG manages a portfolio of more than 2,000 "communications assets" across the UK, including mobile network masts in rural and suburban areas, as well as wireless access infrastructure in stadiums, other buildings, along streets and transport routes. The company has also recently expanded into the Netherlands and Ireland.

Brookfield, which owns and operates assets (including data centers) in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, is developing its "neutral host" wireless access network infrastructure portfolio, having just completed a $3.7 billion deal to acquire mobile tower assets in India from Reliance Jio.

Brookfield Asset Management, a closely related investment firm, meanwhile, was part of a consortium that acquired Vodafone New Zealand earlier this year.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading