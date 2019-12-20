& cplSiteName &

Brookfield Snaps Up UK Towers Firm

Ray Le Maistre
12/20/2019

Brookfield Infrastructure has acquired a 93% stake in independent UK towers and in-building networks operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) from 3i Infrastructure for £387 million (US$504 million).

WIG manages a portfolio of more than 2,000 "communications assets" across the UK, including mobile network masts in rural and suburban areas, as well as wireless access infrastructure in stadiums, other buildings, along streets and transport routes. The company has also recently expanded into the Netherlands and Ireland.

Brookfield, which owns and operates assets (including data centers) in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, is developing its "neutral host" wireless access network infrastructure portfolio, having just completed a $3.7 billion deal to acquire mobile tower assets in India from Reliance Jio.

Brookfield Asset Management, a closely related investment firm, meanwhile, was part of a consortium that acquired Vodafone New Zealand earlier this year.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
March 30 - April 3, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 12-13, 2020, Radisson Blu, Nairobi, Kenya
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows