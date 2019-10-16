|
The Evolution of Mobile Backhaul, Edge Computing
10/16/2019
Heavy Reading principal analyst Gabriel Brown discusses the latest trends in backhaul connectivity to support 5G strategies and the emerging importance of edge computing to mobile operators.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
October 16, 2019
How Next-Gen Telco Impacts Edge Data Center Architecture
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 22, 2019
How to Cut Your BSS Costs by up to 80% With Public Cloud
October 22, 2019
Programmable FTTx: Readiness for a Virtualized Access Network
October 23, 2019
Microsoft Azure ONAP-based NFV and SD-WAN solution
October 23, 2019
What’s happening at the Edge
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
October 30, 2019
The Road to a Secure 5G: How Secure Are We Today?
October 31, 2019
FTTx Mantra – Building Next-Generation Scalable Access Networks
November 5, 2019
Be 5G Ready With Next-Gen Programmable Radio
November 7, 2019
Security Orchestration and Automation for Telcos
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Why Fixed Broadband Is More Important Than Ever
By Fang Hui, ZTE
Huawei Empowers 5G Carriers
By Huawei
Which Fortune 500 HQ Will Be First to Utilize 5G?
By Peter Linder
Multiband Microwave Provides High Capacity & High Reliability for 5G Transport
By Don Frey, Principal Analyst, Transport & Routing, Ovum
All Partner Perspectives
5G Transforms Vertical Industries
By Huawei