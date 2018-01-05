Eurobites: Three UK Preps for 5G With Backbone Deal

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Facebook uses delaying tactics in data privacy case; former Autonomy exec convicted of fraud; paper planes fly as Russians protest blocking of Telegram app.
SSE Enterprise Telecoms, which operates a 13,700km private data transport network and a group of 15 data centers in the UK, has signed a deal with Three UK , which will see the two companies collaborating on the expansion and enhancement of Three's mobile network in readiness for the arrival of 5G. In the first phase of the partnership, SSE Enterprise Telecoms is enabling fiber-optic connections to Three's 20 core data centers. Over the coming years, the two companies plan to unbundle BT exchanges. According to Three, its customers use 3.5 times more data than the UK average.
Facebook 's legal team has attempted to block the referral of an ongoing data privacy case by an Irish court to the EU's top court by requesting a delay. Its hope is that such a delay would allow Ireland's Supreme Court to decide if it would accept an appeal against the referral decision. As Reuters reports, it was the Irish High Court which last month ruled that the case -- which centers on the transfer of personal data between the EU and the US -- should be referred to the European Court of Justice. (See Eurobites: Facebook Faces Privacy Class Action.)
The former CFO of Autonomy, the UK-based enterprise software company that was acquired by HP in 2011, has been convicted of fraud in the US. As the BBC reports, Sushovan Hussain was found guilty of exaggerating the financial health of the company prior to its acquisition by artificially adding to the number of transactions on its balance sheet. Hussain could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, though he plans to appeal against the judgement. Data analytics was one of the services offered by Autonomy. (See HP Claims Fraud by Autonomy Team.)
Paper planes filled the streets of Moscow yesterday, as people protested against the blocking of the Telegram app by the Russian authorities. As Reuters reports, Russia began blocking the app on April 16 after the company behind it refused to comply with a court order granting security services access to its users' encrypted messages. Russia's main security agency, the FSB, has said that the app was used to plan and execute a terrorist attack in St Petersburg last April, which killed 15 people on a subway train. Why paper planes? It's a reference to Telegram's logo.
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
