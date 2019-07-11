& cplSiteName &

Arris Rolls WiFi 6 Systems to Retail

7/9/2019
HICKORY, N.C.— ARRIS today announced the availability of two groundbreaking Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) mesh systems. The ARRIS SURFboard mAX™ Gigabit Wi-Fi Pro and Plus systems are the first true tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, and will be available at major retailers and SURFboard.com this month.

ARRIS built both systems around the newest Wi-Fi 6 standard featuring the latest wireless and modulation technologies including OFDMA and High Order Modulation. Wi-Fi 6 enables multi-Gigabit speeds across a growing range of connected devices to accelerate everything that consumers do online today—from video streaming, to smart home automation, to gaming and downloads. Wi-Fi 6 also unlocks a new set of future services and experiences—including 8K, augmented reality, advanced smart cloud services, and more.

More importantly, ARRIS SURFboard mAX Gigabit Wi-Fi systems are the only devices on the market to use Wi-Fi 6 on each of three separate bands with high-end 4x4 antennas and mesh technology.

Pricing and Availability

SURFboard mAX PLUS AX11000
Two-router system: $649.99
Single router (Standalone or add-on satellite): $399.99
Available at Best Buy on July 22nd and SURFboard.com

SURFboard mAX PLUS AX7800
Two-router system: $549.99
Single router (Standalone or add-on satellite): $349.99

Available for pre-order on Amazon now, select Walmart stores and SURFboard.com

