|
ZTE Leads Transport Innovations
4/9/2018
Zhang Zhenchao, MKT Director of ZTE, introduces some major achievements that ZTE Bearer Network has recorded in 2017, including the first commercial deployment of the SDN-based IP and Optical vPIPE solution in velcom, the excellent performance in B100G and 400G, the joint 5G transport test with Telefonica, and how ZTE's 5G Flexuhaul solution is going to empower the 5G era.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Mobilizing mmWave with 5G NR Leading the LTE IoT evolution to connect the massive Internet of Things Making 5G a reality: Addressing the strong mobile broadband demand in 2019 & beyond 5G Consumer Survey Key motivations and use cases in 2019 and beyond Private LTE Networks
5G Poll
Supporting Partners