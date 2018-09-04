Video

ZTE Leads Transport Innovations

4/9/2018
Zhang Zhenchao, MKT Director of ZTE, introduces some major achievements that ZTE Bearer Network has recorded in 2017, including the first commercial deployment of the SDN-based IP and Optical vPIPE solution in velcom, the excellent performance in B100G and 400G, the joint 5G transport test with Telefonica, and how ZTE's 5G Flexuhaul solution is going to empower the 5G era.
