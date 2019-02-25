Xilinx, Samsung Team Up on 5G NR Deployments

SEOUL -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced an expanded collaboration that has resulted in the world’s first 5G New Radio (NR) commercial deployment. This world-first deployment is in South Korea and will be followed by additional countries globally in 2019 and beyond.

Xilinx and Samsung have been working together to develop and deploy multiple 5G Massive Multiple-input, Multiple-output (mMIMO) and millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions using the Xilinx® UltraScale+™ platform. Additionally, Samsung is collaborating with Xilinx on its forthcoming Versal® adaptable compute acceleration platform (ACAP) products to deliver state-of-the-art 5G solutions. The goal is to address a multi-fold increase in compute density requirements in next-generation 5G mMIMO systems while enabling the use of machine learning algorithms to maximize the benefits of beamforming gains to further boost capacity and performance.

“Our strong relationship with Samsung spans many years and we’re very proud to be a part of the 5G NR commercial deployment in addition to expanding our relationship with the company on our Versal platform,” said Liam Madden, executive vice president of hardware and systems product development, Xilinx. “We are committed to providing our customers with solutions that drive high value services and look forward to our continued collaboration with Samsung.”

“Through a joint initiative from close collaboration with a trusted partner, Xilinx, Samsung was able to successfully supply the state-of-the-art products that were essential in 5G commercialization,” said Jaeho Jeon, executive vice president and head of R&D, networks business, Samsung Electronics. “Taking full advantage of our resources and gearing up with our 5G solutions, Samsung will take a leap forward in providing immersive user experiences and enriching the life of next-generation technologies.”

