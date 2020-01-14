Wireless Capex to Increase in 2020, but Don't Expect a 5G Windfall – Analysts

Analysts at Jefferies expect capital expenditure (capex) by mobile carriers to grow by 2-4% in 2020, but have told vendors not to expect the steady, industry-wide move to 5G to lead to a drastic growth in network spending.

The analysts expect that 2020 spending will reflect:

Continued spending by AT&T on its FirstNet 4G LTE nationwide network for first responders.

Ramp in infrastructure deployment by Dish as it initially rolls out its narrowband IoT and 5G network.