Vodafone UK Unveils 5G Plans

NEWBURY, UK -- The first 5G ready handsets have landed in Vodafone stores and online. Customers can now pick up the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, which features a 24 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual camera system, 6.39-inch full screen display, plus an incredible 960 frames per second recording. Pricing will start from £50 per month.

The new 5G ready Samsung Galaxy S10 is a bigger, better and faster S-Series device, boasting a huge 6.7-inch Cinematic Infinity-O display, six cameras with 3D Depth Sensor, a long-lasting battery and super-fast 25W wired charging. Promotional pre-order pricing will start from £58.

The new 5G ready devices are similarly priced to high-end 4G smartphones. All 5G devices will come with 24 months warranty and there is no premium for the 5G service over 4G. Vodafone’s Red Entertainment plans are the perfect companion to a 5G ready device and give customers a choice of four entertainment partners – Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Amazon Prime Video and a NOW TV Entertainment Pass. Customers will be able to stream and download content faster and more reliably than ever before thanks to Vodafone’s 5G network – even in busy or crowded areas.

Vodafone is the UK’s best network according to Trusted Reviews and will switch on its 5G network in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London on 3rd July, followed by 12 more towns and cities by the end of the year. 5G ready smartphones can initially be used over 4G, and will use 5G when the network is switched on and all manufacturer software updates are completed.

Vodafone is already the UK’s best network for roaming over 4G and in a world first, announced 5G roaming last week. Customers will be able to use their new device to stream, download or game over 5G in Italy, Spain and Germany, starting this summer.

Vodafone UK also announces an exclusive partnership with Hatch – the world’s first cloud-based mobile gaming platform built for the 5G network. Streaming games from Hatch on the Vodafone network allows gamers to play instantly, with no downloads, updates or adverts to interrupt play. With access to more than 100 premium mobile games, the service is ideal for the casual gamer. Customers who redeem the offer via Vodafone’s VeryMe Rewards will also be able to connect with friends and join live tournaments. Vodafone pay monthly customers will also gain access to Hatch Kids, a safe space for children to play, create and learn without in-game purchasing or advertisements.

