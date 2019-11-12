For the sixth time, senior executives from the communications networking and services sector gathered for Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit, with Vienna the location for the final December of the decade.

Glitz at the Ritz The Ritz Carlton, Vienna, was the location for this year's 2020 Vision Executive Summit. It was as posh as it looks.

As ever, the location was captivating (the Ritz Carlton hotel was a great host and the city was lit for Christmas), the company was engaging, the conversation lively and the discussion illuminating.

The event takes place behind closed doors: Proceedings are all off the record, to encourage attendees and speakers to share exactly what they know and think, without restraint. That led to some lively encounters and great insights from the participants, with those in the audience as much a part of the conversation as those on the stage.

The lynchpin topic was, as you'd expect, anything and everything to do with 5G. But the most lively encounters and passionate debate centered around network security, IoT business opportunities, private networks and the telco/web-scale relationship, though network slicing, edge computing and the revenue opportunities from consumer 5G and enterprise 5G services also got a good airing.

While we can't share what was said, we can provide some pictorial evidence that the room was engaged and well caffeinated. We hope you enjoy some of the key images (above) and thoughts from the event.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading