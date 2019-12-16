Verizon's Mobile 5G Network Goes Live in LA

NEW YORK -- From Downtown, to Chinatown to Venice Beach you can now access Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in Los Angeles, California. No more California dreaming of 5G, the next generation wireless technology is here and available in Los Angeles. With access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network you can enjoy near real-time mobile experiences with super-fast speeds, ultra-low latency and massive bandwidth. 5G Ultra Wideband service lets you stream your favorite 4K videos with virtually no buffering, video chat with almost no lag and download large presentations just in time for your next meeting. LA joins the list of 18 other cities with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service, and counting.

Service and Coverage Area Details 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey, and Venice around landmarks such as: Grand Park, Los Angeles Convention Center, Union Station, LA Live, Staples Center, and Venice Beach Boardwalk. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Cities

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, and New York City. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Little Rock, Memphis and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced before the end of the year.

Verizon