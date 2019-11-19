Verizon's Mobile 5G Goes Live in Boston, Houston & Sioux Falls

NEW YORK -- You can now access Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas and Sioux Falls, South Dakota bringing the total number of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service cities to 18. With Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can enjoy near real-time experiences with high throughput, ultra-low latency and massive capacity. That means things like streaming 4K movies with virtually no buffering, video chat with near zero lag and augmented reality that responds in near real-time.

Service and Coverage Area Details

In Boston, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in the following areas: Fenway, along Brookline Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital and around such landmarks such as: Fenway Park, Emmanuel College, Northeastern University, Simmons College, Harvard Medical School.

In Houston, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in the following areas: East Downtown, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District, Rice Village and around landmarks such as The Galleria Mall, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium and Rice University Stadium.

In Sioux Falls, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in Downtown Sioux Falls around such landmarks as: Levitt at the Falls, Orpheum Theatre, Washington Pavilion, State Theatre, and US Federal Courthouse.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Cities

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, and New York City. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced before the end of the year.

