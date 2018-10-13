Video

Verizon's Glenn Wellbrock: 5G Becomes the New Home Broadband

10/12/2018
50%
50%
Verizon's director of optical transport network architecture, design and planning talks about why millimeter wave technology works so well to deliver a home broadband service, and how Verizon intends to reach more places with 5G even where adding new fiber isn't feasible.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Smithdavid
50%
50%
Smithdavid,
 User Rank: Light Beer
10/13/2018 | 12:22:37 AM
5G becomes the New home broadband
This is just an awesome news. The 5G is the fastest internet service of this time and it really works like that and gives us the best services while surfing over the net. I just got excited when I got this news through Apple Support along with many other pieces of information. 