Verizon's 5G Home Blows Into Chicago

CHICAGO -- An internet of another kind is landing in Chicago. Starting October 24, customers in parts of the Windy City can sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Internet – super-fast wireless broadband using the power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Network on the 3GPP New Radio (NR) standard.

"Now, in addition to Verizon's speedy 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service, Chicago customers can access 5G Home Internet, the next generation of lightning fast home broadband internet service," said Brian Higgins, vice president, device and consumer product marketing, Verizon. "With flexibility, freedom and choice that enables a whole new world of experiences, 5G Home Internet is truly the future of home connectivity."

Why 5G Home Internet?

Customers can enjoy typical speeds of 300 Mbps and peak speeds of 1 Gbps on the first commercially available Wi-Fi 6 router complete with parental controls, a powerful 10W speaker with Bluetooth playback and Wi-Fi capability. The Wi-Fi 6 router also features Amazon Alexa Built-in, allowing customers to control smart home devices, hear the news, ask questions and access more than 100,000 skills – hands-free.

With the new 5G Home Internet router, you can download movies in seconds versus minutes. Gamers get low latency for a better gaming experience, and there's plenty of bandwidth for a family of streamers or those who want to outfit their pad with the latest smart home gadgets. This is also great for those who work from home or run a small business out of the house, ultra-low lag for clear video chats means never having to leave the couch.

Enjoy the best content on the best network

By teaming up with the best content providers in the industry, Verizon continues to bring choice, access and exclusive offers on the content you watch. 5G Home Internet customers will enjoy YouTube TV for free for one month and the latest router with Amazon Alexa Built-in.

5G Built Right

Verizon is building the most powerful 5G network in America. Since last fall, Verizon has launched 5G Ultra Wideband in 13 cities with plans to expand to more than 30 cities by the end of this year. And we've expanded the 5G footprint to 16 sporting & entertainment arenas across the country.

