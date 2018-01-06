Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'

T-Mobile and Verizon are both claiming an important first for millimeter wave (mmWave) high-band 5G networking, on Twitter, naturally.

This week, Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile US Inc. tweeted:

Congrats to our @TMobile team who (w/ @Nokia) just made the Nation's 1st 3GPP standards based mmW over the air uplink/downlink 5G data transmission. Put it in the books! And get another page ready because mmW is just ONE of our 5G spectrum bands. — Neville (@NevilleRay) May 31, 2018

"Baloney," Verizon's VP of corporate communications clapped back on Twitter Thursday. T-Mobile, he said, was "months behind... Sad." citing a February press release from Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Baloney. TMo months behind. In second place, claiming first. Sad. NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 -- Verizon is the first network provider to conduct an over-the-air call on a 3GPP-compliant 5G New Radio (NR) system using licensed spectrum. @JohnOMalley_PR https://t.co/BxWgaZofKf May 31, 2018

Completed two-way data sessions using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (5G NR) specification are basically table stakes for providing 5G mobile data services. (5G doesn't support voice as of now.) So all carriers will need to complete such testing, sooner rather than later, even if they don't announce it.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading