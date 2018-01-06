Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'

Dan Jones
6/1/2018
50%
50%

T-Mobile and Verizon are both claiming an important first for millimeter wave (mmWave) high-band 5G networking, on Twitter, naturally.

This week, Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile US Inc. tweeted:

"Baloney," Verizon's VP of corporate communications clapped back on Twitter Thursday. T-Mobile, he said, was "months behind... Sad." citing a February press release from Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Completed two-way data sessions using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (5G NR) specification are basically table stakes for providing 5G mobile data services. (5G doesn't support voice as of now.) So all carriers will need to complete such testing, sooner rather than later, even if they don't announce it.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
5G Poll
Twitter Feed