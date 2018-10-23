Verizon Revenue Up 2.8% at $32.6B on Wireless

NEW YORK – Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today posted third-quarter results highlighted by continued growth at Verizon Wireless, strong cash flow and network innovations that led to the world’s first 5G commercial product offering.

"Verizon has posted a third quarter of strong operational and financial performance," said CEO Hans Vestberg. "With the beginning of the 5G era in this fourth quarter, we expect that trend to continue. We are investing in networks, creating platforms to add value for customers and maintaining a focused, disciplined strategy. Verizon is best positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the new game-changing generation of technology."

For third-quarter 2018, Verizon reported EPS of $1.19, compared with 89 cents in third-quarter 2017. The company's reported earnings included a net impact of 3 cents per share from special items. Charges for early debt redemption and integration-related expenses (primarily pertaining to Oath) were partially offset by a pension and benefit re-measurement credit.

On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), third-quarter 2018 EPS was $1.22, compared with 98 cents in third-quarter 2017. Verizon"s third-quarter 2018 EPS included approximately 21 cents due to the net effects of tax reform and accounting changes for revenue recognition.