Verizon Names Panama City As Its Fifth 5G Market

Verizon named Panama City, Fla. as its fifth 5G market, even as the area recovers from a category 4 battering from hurricane Michael earlier this month.

Verizon launched its home-grown fixed-wireless "Home 5G" service on October 1. The other initial markets are Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacremento. (See Verizon to Launch Fixed 5G Service on Oct. 1.)

Verizon is pitching the 5G Home service as an alternative to cable offerings in the US. It says the download capabilities clock between 300 Mbits/s and 1 Gigabit/s.

Verizon is planning a wider rollout of 5G market in 2019, with standards-based mobile 5G coming "sometime" next year.

We asked Verizon if the hurricane has affected its 5G deployment: The carrier is looking into an answer for us.

Major rival AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) said Wednesday that it will have its first 5G mobile market -- or markets -- launched in November. (See AT&T Promises Initial Mobile 5G Launch in 'Weeks'.)

