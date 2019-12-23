Verizon Hits 31 5G Cities, Beats Own Target for 2019

If you live, work, or visit Cleveland or Columbus, Ohio or Hampton Roads, Virginia you can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and experience 5G built right on any of the seven 5G mobility devices available. Verizon’s 5G mobility service is now available in 31 US cities.

"We said we would lead in 5G and we are," said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. "We have turned on 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in 31 cities, 15 NFL stadiums, and four indoor arenas. And this is just the beginning."

Service and Coverage Area Details In Hampton Roads, 5G Ultra Wideband service is initially available in parts of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Downtown Norfolk, Newport News, Old Dominion University, Hampton, Chesapeake, and near landmarks, such as: The Boardwalk, Virginia Beach Hilltop Shopping Center, Scope Coliseum, S.B. Ballard Stadium, Crossways Shopping Center, Peninsula Town Center and Hampton Coliseum.

"It's exciting to see 5G launch in the 757, and the race is on to expand it across Virginia," said Gov. Ralph S. Northam, referring to the Hampton Roads region. "This technology will propel the industries that drive coastal Virginia—the military, advanced manufacturing, logistics, higher education, health care, tourism, and more. We can’t wait to see new opportunities unfold for workers and innovators."

In Columbus, 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in Downtown, The Ohio State University, Italian Village, Easton, Polaris, Lewis Center and is available around landmarks, such as: OSU College of Engineering, OSU College of Agriculture, OSU Wexner Medical Center, Easton Town Center, and Polaris Town Center. Additionally, travelers passing through John Glenn Columbus International Airport will be able to access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of the airport’s main ticketing area. This is the first US airport with live, commercially available 5G Ultra Wideband service.

"We are excited Verizon is launching Columbus as a 5G city," said Andrew J. Ginther, Mayor of Columbus. "This cutting-edge technology will enhance the quality of life for our neighborhoods, improve access to jobs, education and vital health services and create opportunities for Columbus residents for generations to come."

Customers in Cleveland will find 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of Downtown, Clark-Fulton, West Boulevard and near landmarks, such as: Progressive Field and the Great Lakes Science Center. Fans attending games at the NFL stadium in Cleveland will also be able to access service in part of the lower seating area, making it the 15th NFL stadium with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. Cleveland is also home to the first 5G Verizon Innovative Learning classrooms. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is available at E-Prep Cliffs and Citizens Leadership Academy, both Breakthrough Schools.

"The City of Cleveland has created and continues to create an environment for investment, economic growth, prosperity and quality of life for residents," said Frank G. Jackson, Mayor of Cleveland. "Access to new technologies such as 5G is one of the ways we can position Cleveland for the future and help eliminate inequities and disparities. I thank Verizon for their decision to make this investment in our city."

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon’s 4G LTE network, the network more people rely on. Verizon currently offers seven 5G-enabled devices.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)